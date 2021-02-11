Man United starlet could make his debut against West Brom this weekend

We’ve already seen in his two appearances with the U23s that Amad Diallo is far too good for that level, but it’s still not clear when he will actually make his Man United debut.

He was on the bench for the FA Cup game against West Ham but the game was too tight for him to come on, so there is a growing anticipation over his eventual debut.

A report from Goal has looked at some comments from the U23 boss Neil Wood, and it does sound like he could travel with the senior squad to face West Brom this weekend.

He does try to advise some caution and it’s possible that he could play for the U23s again on Friday, but it’s heavily suggested that he will be involved with the senior side if he doesn’t feature in that game.

He was signed for a lot of money so you have to think that the plan would be to get him into the senior side as soon as possible, so it does make sense to have him travelling with the squad to gain experience.

Perhaps Solskjaer is waiting for a good chance to put him into a game and there’s a good chance that they could have the three points sealed early against The Baggies this weekend, but the same was said about Sheffield United a few weeks ago too.