Club have already held talks over transfer of Manchester United star when his contract expires

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly already been approached over a potential transfer to Boca Juniors.

According to ESPN Argentina, Boca are keen to sign Cavani when he finishes his time at Man Utd, with the Uruguay international signing a one-year deal when he joined the Red Devils last summer.

The report suggests, however, that United have the option to extend that deal by a further year, so it might be that Cavani will only move to Boca in 2022.

ESPN Argentina also claim that Cavani could be keen on the move, and one imagines it would make sense for him to have a career back in South America at some point in his career.

Cavani has made a strong start to life at Old Trafford and should be a useful member of the first-team while he’s here.

As well as his goals, Cavani’s experience means he’s looked a real leader in the United dressing room in his short time at the club.