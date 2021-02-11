Menu

Club have already held talks over transfer of Manchester United star when his contract expires

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has reportedly already been approached over a potential transfer to Boca Juniors.

According to ESPN Argentina, Boca are keen to sign Cavani when he finishes his time at Man Utd, with the Uruguay international signing a one-year deal when he joined the Red Devils last summer.

MORE: Man United face Konate transfer competition

The report suggests, however, that United have the option to extend that deal by a further year, so it might be that Cavani will only move to Boca in 2022.

ESPN Argentina also claim that Cavani could be keen on the move, and one imagines it would make sense for him to have a career back in South America at some point in his career.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool set asking price for Mohamed Salah amid Bayern Munich transfer talk
Report: São Paulo is on the verge of hiring former Defensa y Justicia manager to replace Fernando Diniz
Video: Bruno Fernandes praises rival player on Instagram

Cavani has made a strong start to life at Old Trafford and should be a useful member of the first-team while he’s here.

As well as his goals, Cavani’s experience means he’s looked a real leader in the United dressing room in his short time at the club.

cavani in action for mufc

Edinson Cavani has made an impressive start at Manchester United

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.