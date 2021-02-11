According to Football Insider, Manchester United are now ‘closely monitoring’ West Ham star Tomas Soucek, as the midfielder has impressed the Red Devils’ scouts.

Football Insider report that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are ‘keeping tabs’ on the 25-year-old with the view to a possible swoop in the summer, whilst clubs around Europe’s top leagues are also keen.

The Hammers secured the permanent signing of Soucek in the summer for a fee of €21m (£19.1m), per their official statement, after the central midfielder starred during an initial six-month loan deal.

Soucek made 13 appearances for David Moyes’ side after arriving late in the January transfer window from Slavia Prague, quickly becoming one of the few players that helped the side avoid relegation.

Soucek has really taken his game to the next level since permanently joining from the Czech powerhouses, he’s essentially played every minute of the side’s 23 Premier League ties this term.

The Czech Republic international has only missed a couple of minutes of top-flight, which came after he was shown an incorrect red card against Fulham last time out, in a decision that has been overturned.

Football Insider report that West Ham are braced for bids for the dominant aerial threat this summer, with United reportedly looking for a central midfielder, whilst their priority remains a centre-back.

Soucek showed a penchant for scoring last season, with three after signing for the Hammers, but he’s become a serious goal threat this term, scoring eight times as West Ham defy the odds to sit 6th.

The ace is the side’s top scorer and his dominance from set-pieces in particular always tend to come at key moments, he’s hardly registered any goals that haven’t directly counted to the side winning points.

With that clear to see for any Premier League viewers, fans and pundits alike, it may be left field to some but Soucek really has been one of the division’s best signings since he arrived at the London Stadium.

Solskjaer currently calls on Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred as his prime central midfield options, with the experienced Nemanja Matic also still playing a role for the Red Devils.