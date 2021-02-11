“There are talks” – Arsenal transfer target confirms discussing Premier League move

Arsenal fans may be interested to hear that Manor Salomon has confirmed discussing a transfer to the Premier League.

The exciting Shakhtar Donetsk attacker has been strongly linked with the Gunners by Goal, and he’s now been quoted as saying it looks likely that England could be his next move.

Arsenal need to strengthen their attack after a difficult season, and Salomon could be an ideal long-term option in that area of the pitch.

The 21-year-old looks one of the most promising forwards in Europe and could undoubtedly give Mikel Arteta’s side something a little different after some unconvincing form from the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Willian in particular.

“There are talks with teams from England,” Solomon told Sport5. “There are things that can happen in the summer.

“My dream is to play in England and it also seems to be the most realistic option for me.

“And teams in England can pay.”

Arsenal supporters will surely be keeping a close eye on how this develops in the weeks and months ahead, with the Israel international’s quotes certainly sounding like an encouraging hint over a move to the Emirates Stadium following the recent transfer links.