Mino Raiola admits he will ‘work quietly’ on future of Man United star Paul Pogba in mixed message from agent that could leave Red Devils totally out of the picture

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the agent of Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba, Mino Raiola, has offered an update on the midfielder’s future to the media.

Pogba has battled back from a shaky start to the season, in which he was used in a smaller role by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, to emerge as a key contributor for the Red Devils this season.

United recorded an amazing 9-0 win recently, but with two draws and a defeat also coming as part of their last four Premier League games, hope of a title challenge has now worn off considerably.

Raiola refused to comment on the future of Pogba in his latest admission, stating that people are ‘nervous’ in regards to the Frenchman’s career, with some even said to be unable to ‘sleep at night’.

Raiola admits that he will work on the 27-year-old’s future ‘quietly’ – which is a message that could be good or bad for United.

It at least resembles a change from the outspoken agent, who caused a scene earlier this season on the eve of the Manchester outfit’s biggest game, stating his client had no intention to renew his contract.

Raiola explicitly referred to rumours of a return to Juventus for the central midfielder.

Mino Raiola: “Paul Pogba to Juventus? I can’t speak about Pogba because people are nervous, they don’t sleep at night. I have to work quietly… If I speak, someone gets offended”. ? #mufc #juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 11, 2021

“Paul Pogba to Juventus? I can’t speak about Pogba because people are nervous, they don’t sleep at night. I have to work quietly… If I speak, someone gets offended.”

Pogba was playing his best football of the season in the matches prior to the upset defeat against Sheffield United, with game-winning goal contributions against Aston Villa, Burnley and Fulham.

Raiola came out with the most light-hearted comments we’ve ever heard from his mouth, adding that he’s afraid to ‘speak’ on Pogba’s future clearly as he doesn’t want to leave anyone ‘offended’.

That woke approach may be a blessing or a curse for United and their fanbase, only time will tell…

Would the Red Devils faithful rather be kept up to date on plans for the Frenchman or would they prefer things to be kept behind closed doors – leaving them uncertain as to whether he will stay?