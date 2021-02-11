According to the Chronicle, Newcastle can protect themselves from losing key star Fabian Schar on a free transfer this summer as they are expected to trigger an extension to the defender’s contract.

The Chronicle don’t state the duration of this option, but clauses like this tend to add an extra year to a deal. Despite that, the report adds that an exit could still be on the cards for the centre-back.

It’s reported that clubs from Germany and Italy are keen on the 29-year-old, who joined the Magpies in the summer of 2018, at least the option ensures that Newcastle don’t lose Schar for nothing I suppose.

Steve Bruce only confirmed today that Schar will be sidelined for eight weeks with an injury to his knee ligaments.

The defender was forced off in the 77th minute of the win against Southampton, in an unfortunate moment that left Newcastle to battle to victory with just nine players on the pitch.

Schar made 24 Premier League appearances in his first campaign with the Magpies, 22 last season and had finally began to emerge as a bonafide key name on the teamsheet this season.

More Stories / Latest News Contract signed: Versatile Liverpool talent nicknamed ‘The Wand’ seals new deal after impressive season Mino Raiola admits he will ‘work quietly’ on future of Man United star Paul Pogba in mixed message from agent that could leave Red Devils totally out of the picture Chelsea will accept summer swap deal if Italian giants offer €20m + star for Jorginho

An important first-team player entering the final sixth months of their contract is a daunting prospect for any club, but at least the Magpies have an optional extension to call on to leave them protected.

Of course, if nothing on the Schar front changes come the summer, i.e no progress on a new contract, it may well be best for Newcastle to cash in on the Swiss international in the summer.