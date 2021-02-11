Menu

Allan Saint-Maximin could help Newcastle land young French talents

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin could be having an important impact for the club – and not just on the pitch.

According to a report in the Chronicle, it seems young players in France are now increasingly keen to move to St James’ Park after seeing Saint-Maximin’s form with the Premier League side.

MORE: Newcastle ace surprised at lack of lack of new contract offer

The Frenchman has undoubtedly shone at Newcastle and fans would likely welcome more smart signings like him in the near future.

The Chronicle now links Newcastle with an interest in promising young goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace have the choice to go in drastically different directions as two likely replacements for Roy Hodgson named
West Ham star tipped for big Premier League transfer after superb form
Manchester United boost as important Real Sociedad player injured ahead of Europa League clash

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Nantes from Fiorentina, so it remains to be seen when he’ll likely be available for a move.

Newcastle would do well to keep on bringing in top young talent from across the Channel like this.

More Stories Alban Lafont Allan Saint-Maximin steve bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.