Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin could be having an important impact for the club – and not just on the pitch.

According to a report in the Chronicle, it seems young players in France are now increasingly keen to move to St James’ Park after seeing Saint-Maximin’s form with the Premier League side.

The Frenchman has undoubtedly shone at Newcastle and fans would likely welcome more smart signings like him in the near future.

The Chronicle now links Newcastle with an interest in promising young goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Nantes from Fiorentina, so it remains to be seen when he’ll likely be available for a move.

Newcastle would do well to keep on bringing in top young talent from across the Channel like this.