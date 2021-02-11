Menu

Newcastle ace surprised at lack of lack of new contract offer

Newcastle ace Miguel Almiron is reportedly surprised and not happy at having not yet been offered a new contract by the club.

The Paraguay international has perhaps not entirely lived up to expectations in his time at St James’ Park, but he could be worth keeping hold of for the long term.

It seems Newcastle are in no hurry to tie him down to a new deal, however, and this has been met with some surprise by the player, according to The Athletic.

Almiron’s agent has previously talked up interest from bigger clubs in his client, naming Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan as being among his suitors.

Newcastle fans may be slightly unconvinced by that, but will no doubt follow these developments closely in the weeks and months ahead.

