Pundit reveals that David Moyes didn’t really want £20m signing – but he’s proved him wrong

It’s all well and good having money to spend in the transfer market, but sometimes a manager will just decide that there isn’t any value out there or anybody that they really want.

West Ham may have seen an example of that in the winter window as they failed to bring in a striker to replace Sebastian Haller, but it also sounds like it was the case then they signed Jarrod Bowen from Hull.

A report from HITC has quoted a claim from Mark Lawrenson where he stated that David Moyes really wasn’t sure about paying £20m for him because he feared he was too slow for the Premier League.

That may explain why he really struggled for game time when he first arrived and the signing did look like an odd one, but he’s slowly proved he more than belongs at the top level and his pace really isn’t an issue at all.

He’s rarely going to leave anyone for dead but he certainly doesn’t look out of place, so at least he demonstrated that Moyes was wrong to doubt his signing.

That story does point to more worrying questions at the club when it comes to recruitment as it sounds like the manager and the decision makers may not be on the same page, so that could also explain the lack of action last month.