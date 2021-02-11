Raphinha Liverpool transfer becomes top priority for Jurgen Klopp

The Raphinha Liverpool transfer saga continues to gather pace as latest reports claim the Leeds United star is a top priority target for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb season in the Premier League with Leeds, having previously also caught the eye in his time with Rennes in Ligue 1.

It seems clear Raphinha has a big future in the game and it looks like his performances have convinced Liverpool boss Klopp to move for him in the summer transfer window.

The Reds could do with making some changes up front at the moment, with the trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino perhaps showing some signs of starting to go stale.

Liverpool have achieved a great deal with these players, but even the best teams need to freshen things up from time to time.

Raphinha looks like he could be a great fit at Anfield and give Klopp’s side something a little different in attack.

It remains to be seen if the Raphinha Liverpool transfer will definitely go through, as one imagines other top clubs will also soon take notice of the exciting Brazilian wide-man.