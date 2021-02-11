Raphinha strongly tipped for Liverpool transfer as bookies give tempting odds

Leeds United winger Raphinha is being strongly tipped for a transfer to Liverpool by bookmakers Ladbrokes.

The Brazilian wide-man has been one of the most impressive players at Leeds this season as they enjoy life back in the Premier League.

However, it could come at a cost as Ladbrokes now inform us that Liverpool could end up raiding Leeds for one of their best players.

The Reds are tipped at 6/4 to be Raphinha’s next club, and that could make sense for Jurgen Klopp as he seems in need of making some changes to his struggling side.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are perhaps showing some signs of starting to go stale despite all their recent success, and Raphinha could offer something different in that front three.

The 24-year-old will surely be on the move to a bigger club at some point, so Liverpool would do well to move quickly for him, and this latest on his future suggests there could be something to the move.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Raphinha’s undoubtedly been one of Leeds’ standout players so far this season and there’s every chance a Merseyside move could soon be on the cards if the latest odds are anything to go by.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Raphinha’s next club to be Liverpool – 6/4