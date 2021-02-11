Report claims Liverpool backed out of €40m transfer in January despite everything being agreed

The weeks after a transfer window has closed is usually spent hearing stories of the deals that were close but ultimately fell at the final hurdle for whatever reason.

Liverpool did have a productive last day of the transfer window when they managed to sign Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, but it sounds like they were very close to getting a third deal over the line.

A report from Pan African Football has looked at some claims made by an agent based in Paris, and he spoke about Watford star Ismaila Sarr and how close he’s come to a move.

He starts off by suggesting that a move to Man United was touted in the summer, but United weren’t willing to include a clause that would make the deal permanent so it fell through.

Interestingly he goes on to speak about a move to Liverpool, and this sounds like it was very close but Liverpool failed to get the money together at the final moment.

He says that pretty much everything was done – the length of the contract and the salary had been agreed, while they had also asked Sadio Mane to help them find somewhere for his international teammate to live so clearly they expected it to got through.

Obviously the move didn’t materialise and it’s suggested that Liverpool failed to get the €40m together at the final moment, but he says this is common in football just now due to financial issues and problems with cashflow.

It’s likely that Sarr would’ve been an alternative option at right back or even as a right winger if the move did go through, so it will be interesting to see if this story comes back around in the summer.