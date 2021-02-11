Menu

Report: River Plate Close to agreeing on a loan deal for Zenit Saint Petersburg striker

Argentine Primera Division
River Plate is making their preparations before the start of its Liga Profesional de Fútbol season. 

However, before that gets underway, Los Millonarios could see one late addition to the squad. TNT Sports reports that Zenit Saint Petersburg striker Sebastián Driussi is on the verge of returning for a second stint with River Plate.

The Argentina media outlet adds that the move will be a loan deal that will cost River Plate $2-million. However, before an agreement is made, both sides, the 25-year-old needs to agree to a contract extension since Driussi’s deal expires in 2022.

Driussi is pushing for a move back to River Plate, where he spent four seasons before departing for Russia in 2017. With Rafael Santos Borré’s loan deal expiring in June, the Argentine side needs a safety need if the Colombia international does leave this summer.

Furthermore, with Driussi understanding manager Marcelo Gallardo’s system, he presents an excellent replacement should Santos Borré depart.

