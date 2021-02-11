The sporting director of Udinese has not done much to try to rule out a potential transfer away for star player Rodrigo De Paul this summer following recent links with Liverpool.

De Paul has shone in Serie A and it makes sense that a big move could soon be on the cards for him as he looks like he could undoubtedly strengthen Liverpool, who have been linked with him by Todo Fichajes as Georginio Wijnaldum nears the end of his contract at Anfield.

Udinese chief Pasquale Marino has now been discussing the player’s future, and it sounds like he fully expects that big clubs could try to sign him up soon, though he insists he hopes to keep him.

Marino is quoted by Goal as failing to rule out the prospect of De Paul leaving, with the report also making reference to apparent interest from LFC in January.

“He has characteristics that many top clubs in Europe are missing,” Marino told Radio 24, as quoted and translated by Goal.

“I hope it doesn’t happen, but whoever signs him next summer will raise their team to a different level.”

Liverpool look in need of making some changes to their squad this summer as things seem to have gone a little stale this season despite so much success in the last couple of years.