Sevilla star Suso left in happy tears by penalty statement from Barcelona starlet Pedri as Blaugrana show public anger to incident in 2-0 defeat

Sevilla star Suso took to social media last night and expressed that he was left in tears by claims from Barcelona starlet Pedri that an incident involving Jordi Alba against Sevilla warranted a penalty.

In the 73rd minute of the Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie that Barcelona lost 2-0, a penalty appeal was sparked when Suso appeared to have dragged down Jordi Alba, as the star tricked into the box.

The Catalan outfit were so hurt by the moment that occurred when it was still a one-goal game that they took to their official social media channels to share footage of the incident, which can be seen here.

Alba’s penalty appeal left a particularly sour taste in the mouth of exciting Barcelona prospect Pedri, who told the media after the clash that Ronald Koeman’s side should’ve been awarded a spot-kick here.

Suso came across the comments via El Chiringuito and quote tweeted Pedri’s claims with nothing other than 10 laughing emojis – particularly the kind that see tears streaming down the face.

Take a look at Suso’s reaction to Pedri’s opinion on the matter below:

Pedri: “I think there is a penalty. I don’t know if he starts to catch Alba inside or outside… That’s what the VAR is for, which is what decides.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘Who’s at RB’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup from Tuchel for FA Cup tie against Barnsley as one position sparks question marks Manchester United scouts impressed by physical Premier League midfielder with top-flight club expecting summer bids for star Newcastle expected to trigger option to extend key star’s contract with ace interesting German and Italian clubs

It appears that Suso was brought to the good kind of tears when he saw Pedri’s claims, this public trolling of a sense of the Barcelona star will surely make the second-leg a heated encounter.

Sevilla had an inspired run from centre-back Jules Kounde to thank for one of the goals, whilst Julen Lopetegui’s side made it 2-0 in the final minutes of the clash through none other than ex-Barca star Ivan Rakitic.