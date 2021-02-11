Video: Bayern star Alphonso Davies produces a glorious nutmeg on a Tigres player that causes him to fall over

Nobody likes to be nutmegged at the best of times, but if you end up sitting on the ground afterwards then it means your humiliation is pretty much complete.

Alphonso Davies has been a breakthrough star for Bayern over the past 12 months but his progress was halted by a nasty looking injury that he picked up earlier in the year.

Thankfully he looks back to his best and he played a part for Bayern tonight in their game against Mexican giants Tigres, and Davies produced a wonderful moment with this nutmeg:

Pictures from The BBC