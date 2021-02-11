In the ninth minute of this evening’s FA Cup 5th Round tie between Chelsea and Barnsley, the Blues looked as though they were about to find themselves behind when they conceded a massive chance.

Alex Mowatt gathered the ball in space on the left-wing, charging down before cutting inside Callum Hudson-Odoi with a fine piece of skill and floating a dangerous cross into the box.

Conor Chaplin flicked the ball on, leaving it to pop up in the six-yard area with an entire goal for the marauding Callum Brittain to aim at.

Brittain’s side-foot finish ended up flying straight, which certainly wasn’t expected, Kepa showed superb reactions to bring his legs together and keep the ball out of the net.

Pictures from the BBC.

Kepa’s last outings for the Blues was in the FA Cup as well, in the tie against Morecambe that proved to be the last of Frank Lampard’s reign. Kepa made an error in that encounter but has rallied back tonight.