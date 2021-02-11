Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham bails out flappy Kepa with an outstanding goal line clearance for Chelsea vs Barnsley

Most goal line clearances fall under the category of “you would expect any player to clear that”, but this is genuinely brilliant from Tammy Abraham.

Kepa has actually looked pretty solid but he’s back to his flapping best here as he doesn’t get enough on the ball to get it away, and it looks like the ball is headed for the net as it’s looped back in.

That’s when Abraham sprung into action to head it away before it could go in, and it’s a piece of play that’s as good as a goal:

Pictures from The BBC

 

