VAR may not be very popular just now, but we have just seen an example of where it would’ve been used to overturn an incorrect call.

Chelsea had a penalty shout against Barnsley as Tammy Abraham was brought down by Toby Sibbick, but it didn’t look completely clear on first viewing.

The replays slowed it down and showed a couple of different angles, and you can clearly see that Sibbick has to go through Abraham to get to the ball so it should’ve been a penalty:

Pictures from The BBC