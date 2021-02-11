Video: Watch the composure and elegance of exciting Liverpool target likened to Germany legend Lothar Matthaus

It’s always risky to compare an exciting young player with an absolute legend, but if the Bundesliga’s official social channels are willing to make comparisons to Lothar Matthaus then it’s probably okay.

Liverpool have today been linked with a €40m move for Borrusia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus, but he’s not immediately one of the most recognisable names for those who don’t watch too much German football.

He’s a midfielder who can play in an advanced or a holding role so he could be seen as a good replacement for Gini Wijnaldum if he moves on, so this highlights package shows what he’s all about:

You can see there’s a real elegance and composure to his play which is always a welcome thing, while the comparisons are also there to some of the greats in Germany’s past.

His reported release clause is only €40m so he could be a steal at the age of 23, and he’s certainly one to keep an eye out for in the summer.

READ MORE: The Liverpool point of view on potential Neuhaus signing