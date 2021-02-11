West Ham are being tipped to go back in for one of their top January transfer targets when the opportunity arises again in the summer.

According to the infamous ‘former WHU employee’, the Hammers were keen to sign Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri during the winter window.

However, they could not get a deal done for the impressive Morocco international, though the source now states they will “100 per cent” be back in for him in the summer.

“There are players I know for a fact we are interested in,” he said.

“100 per cent we are going to look at bringing in En-Nesyri who plays for Sevilla.

“We bid for him in the winter and we’ll probably bid for him again in the summer.”

West Ham fans will no doubt be eager to see the club strengthen up front after a frustrating number of poor recent signings in that area of the pitch.

Sebastien Haller proved a disappointment in east London and has already moved on, and En-Nesyri could be ideal to help take the team forward next season.