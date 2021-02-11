West Ham star Tomas Soucek is being tipped for a big transfer to a top six Premier League club in the future.

The Czech Republic international has been one of the Hammers’ best players this season, and indeed one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League.

It would not be surprising if Soucek soon attracted interest from bigger clubs, as his team-mate Declan Rice has for some time.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Soucek’s old coach Dusan Uhrin suggested he could soon make the step up, hinting at joining one of the big six like Manchester United, Chelsea or Liverpool.

“He is constantly improving, so why not? Who scores eight goals from his position?” Uhrin said.

“I wouldn’t expect a transfer to Bayern, but rather a team in England.”