‘Who’s at RB’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup from Tuchel for FA Cup tie against Barnsley as one position sparks question marks

Thomas Tuchel has essentially rotated the entire Chelsea lineup for tonight’s FA Cup 5th Round clash against Barnsley, with Andreas Christensen the only star to maintain a place in the starting eleven.

The speculation around Kepa Arrizabalaga was spot on, as the Spaniard starts in between the sticks for his first appearance under Frank Lampard’s successor ahead of his own replacement Edouard Mendy.

Personnel on the teamsheet suggest that Tuchel may be switching away from the 3-4-2-1 system he’s deployed in all but one his matches (Spurs) to date, for a more traditional 4-2-3-1/4-3-3.

Ahead of Kepa, Emerson Palmieri looks to be starting at right-back, with Christensen partnering Kurt Zouma at the hear of the defence and Marcos Alonso starting at left-back.

Exciting academy prospect Billy Gilmour lines up alongside N’Golo Kante – who captains the side tonight – in midfield, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic looking to be wide options.

That leaves summer signing Hakim Ziyech to feature in a No.10 role behind target-man Tammy Abraham.

Take a look at the Blues’ lineup for tonight’s clash below:

Here’s how some of the Chelsea faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

This is a great line up.

Kanté and billy piviot

More CHO

Hakim and Pulisic to cause mayhem I expect many goals. — Rasen (@RasenRendanX) February 11, 2021

GILMOUR KANTE AS 2 6’S OMGGGGGG — Raf (@CFC_Raf) February 11, 2021

Emerson RB? — Will (@willreyner) February 11, 2021

Why are two left backs on the pitch ? — MAH (@matissearmani) February 11, 2021

Who’s at RB? CHO? Where’s Alonso playing? Is this a back 4? I don’t know what to believe any more — andre (@maxonwaxx) February 11, 2021

Arguably better than what we put out a couple days ago loool — #8 (@MedianoEra) February 11, 2021

WHAT A TEAMMM ZOUMA KANTE GILMOUR ZIYECH — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) February 11, 2021

There is no one who can change the game one the bench — Mbhele | Be A King Movement (@JuniorDenty) February 11, 2021

Ziyech may well be the key man for the fanbase to watch, with the summer recruit missing the side’s last three matches, being left on the bench for two.

Key midfielder Mason Mount has also been handed a rare rest for the Blues.

This evening’s encounter marks Tuchel’s fifth in charge of the club and first in a cup competition. The German has handed many stars he’s so far hardly called on – or not at all – a chance to impress.

Such rotation is also a pretty smart option by Tuchel, as it reduces the risk of key figure from suffering an injury before the Premier League tie against Newcastle on Monday.

The Blues are considerable favourites against the Championship outfit and wholesale rotation doesn’t change the fact that a comfortable victory will be expected.