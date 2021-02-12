If there’s one thing that has come to define Zinedine Zidane’s tenure at Real Madrid aside from multiple Champions League wins, it is the amount of superstars he has fallen out with.

It can’t be a coincidence that so many players want to move on from the club, with Isco just the latest to push the boundaries of acceptable behaviour.

The talented midfielder, like Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and others before him, has fallen out of favour with the Frenchman for no apparent reason.

And, just like the aforementioned, he’s also seemingly unwilling to continue to toe the line for very much longer.

During the game against Getafe on Wednesday night, The Sun report that the player decided that doing his hair was more important than warming up.

Video footage appears to show the player taking 80 seconds to get his locks as he wanted before then getting down to business.

It’s just another example of a Real player calling it on with Zidane and looking for a reaction. With Arsenal interested in Isco’s services according to the Daily Mirror, he just might get it this time.