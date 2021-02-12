Menu

Atletico Madrid join the worldwide effort to vaccinate against Covid-19

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

With Covid-19 still wreaking havoc across the world, the quicker the vaccine is administered the better for all concerned.

Sport has remained one of the only forms of entertainment that has been allowed to continue, thanks to the strict protocols in place, and with no supporters being admitted into stadiums or any tours taking place, clubs are now allowing the use of grounds as vaccination centres.

According to Football Espana, Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium was approved as one of the largest vaccination centres on Friday.

This follows on from approvals for the Wizink Center, the Palacio de Vistalegre and the Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, as Spain look to ramp up the process.

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel fires warning that Chelsea new boy has to adapt to Premier League life as links to Italian giants surface
Excellent news for Chelsea as Thomas Tuchel signals intention to continue a major part of Frank Lampard’s legacy
Newcastle United team news vs Chelsea: At least four changes to be made as injuries mount up

It’s understood that two different vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech are to be used, and the ease with which many thousands will be able to attend stadia should ensure that the roll out goes smoothly and quickly.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.