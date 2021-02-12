With Covid-19 still wreaking havoc across the world, the quicker the vaccine is administered the better for all concerned.

Sport has remained one of the only forms of entertainment that has been allowed to continue, thanks to the strict protocols in place, and with no supporters being admitted into stadiums or any tours taking place, clubs are now allowing the use of grounds as vaccination centres.

According to Football Espana, Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium was approved as one of the largest vaccination centres on Friday.

This follows on from approvals for the Wizink Center, the Palacio de Vistalegre and the Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid, as Spain look to ramp up the process.

It’s understood that two different vaccines from the pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech are to be used, and the ease with which many thousands will be able to attend stadia should ensure that the roll out goes smoothly and quickly.