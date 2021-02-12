Boca Juniors eyes Millionarios starlet to reinforce its right-back position

Boca Juniors is making their final preparations before the start of the Liga Profesional de Fútbol. However, the Xeneizes want to make one last addition to their squad as they look ahead to domestic and Copa Libertadores competition.

One area that the Argentine club would like to strengthen is their right-back position. Initially, Boca Juniors had an interest in Club Atlético Talleres defender Nahuel Tenaglia. Nonetheless, talks reportedly broke down.

The Xeneizes is now moving onto Plan B. El Espectador in Colombia confirms the reports that Boca Juniors is eyeing Millionarios FC defender Andrés Felipe Román. The 25-year-old made his club debut while Miguel Ángel Russo was the Colombian side’s manager in 2017.

However, the current Millonarios, Alberto Gamero, commented on Román as a player and the rumors of a potential departure, where TNT Sports relayed his words.

“I am not aware of any communication by Román with Boca,” said Gamero. “Román is a compelling player, 25 years old; he is fast, he goes very well on the attack. He has evolved a lot in recent years. He is an export player.”

Boca Juniors would like to wrap up any potential deal for the Colombian international as soon as possible to integrate him into the squad.