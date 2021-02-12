Chelsea considering audacious swap deal involving midfielder Jorginho

Chelsea are reportedly considering offering midfielder Jorginho to Inter Milan in exchange for former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen, 28, joined Inter Milan just over 12-months ago after departing Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £24.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite arriving at the San Siro as one of England’s most creative players, Eriksen’s time at Inter Milan has proved to be no where near as successful.

After featuring in 44 matches in all competitions since joining, the Danish international has managed to score on just five occasions.

Despite popping up with an exceptionally late winner during the Nerazzurri’s recent Coppa Italia tie against arch-rivals AC Milan, Eriksen’s time in Italy appears to be coming to an end.

Seemingly running out of patience with the 28-year-old playmaker, manager Antonio Conte is set to be offered Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Blues are considering using Jorginho as a makeweight to bring Eriksen back to London.

It has been claimed that Chelsea’s hierarchy feel Joringho is worth more than Eriksen and would therefore require a ‘plus cash’ exchange deal.

Calciomercato claim talks between the two clubs are still at an early stage.