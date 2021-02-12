Crystal Palace’s star-man Wilfried Zaha has hilariously revealed how he had to ask to move rooms whilst on international duty with Arsenal attacker Nicolas Pepe.

Zaha, 28, joined Crystal Palace permanently for the second time in his career in 2015 after he left Manchester United in a deal worth £3.42m, as per Transfermarkt.

After featuring in 382 matches in all competitions for Palace, Zaha has racked up 138 direct goal contributions.

The hugely talented winger will undoubtedly go down as a club legend for the Eagles, especially considering he has spent the vast majority of his career at Selhurst Park.

Known for his mature nature, Zaha has recently revealed how he had to move rooms whilst on international duty.

According to the 28-year-old who shares Ivorian citizenship with Pepe, it’s impossible to share a room with the Gunners man due to the forward’s horrendously loud snoring.

Speaking in a recent interview with the ‘On The Judy’ podcast the 28-year-old, as quoted by The Sun, said: “Oh my days. Nicolas Pepe. I asked to leave the room.

“I went and asked to leave the room because he sounded like a motorbike.

“It was mad, it was crazy. I was like, ‘No’. These are the first times as well when I went [with Ivory Coast].

“They let me move and share rooms with Salomon Kalou. And he was like ‘Bro, I know.'”

It turns out Pepe isn’t the only footballing star to have got on Zaha’s nerves at one point or another.

The Crystal Palace winger went on to recall how he and former Manchester United attacker Ravel Morrison came to clash whilst representing England at youth level.

“He was just getting me mad,” Zaha said. “He was moving like he was Ronaldinho and the rest of us were just no-one.

“He was getting the ball and he was just doing tricks and the only time he passes it if he really needs to.

“We’re just stood there with our hands on our hips while he’s going past six Lithuanian players.

“And it’s just like ‘what are you doing?’.

“It was that easy – the team that we had, we had such good players and we can all do that, we can all hog the ball and go past all of them but we’re not doing it.

“We’re trying to be professional, play properly but he was just on his own thing.

“I just had enough, I was like ‘what are you doing?’ and out of the blue he just pushed me.

“I’m like ‘are you dumb?’, so I pushed him back and it was just nonsense on the pitch then when you go inside the man is silent.”