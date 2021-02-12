Menu

Double injury boost for Liverpool as Klopp indicates two stars are close to returning

While most of Liverpool’s horrific injury luck has struck them in defence, there have been some issues higher up the field too.

Thiago is still settling in after injuries hampered him after his arrival, while Diogo Jota and Naby Keita have been out for a few weeks with injuries too.

The effect of those has been multiplied with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho having to drop into defence so that also weakens the options in the centre of the park, so there is some good news from Klopp’s press conference today:

It does feel like Keita has been on the verge of returning for a few weeks now so perhaps he’s had a setback or it’s just taken a bit longer to heal, but his return will boost the numbers in midfield when it does happen.

Jota might not be an automatic starter but he’s a brilliant rotation option and it’s clear that Origi has lost his magic touch from the bench, so again it should help Klopp rotate his forwards and have an extra option from the bench when he’s able to come back.

