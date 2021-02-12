Exciting news for Man United as wonderkid promoted to first team training on a regular basis

While it might be tough for some of United’s kids to break into the first team just now when there’s a title race going on, there are plenty of talented youngsters who should see some playing time over the next couple of years.

Amad Diallo is the main focus just now after his arrival in January, but it finally looks like the time has come for young midfielder Hannibal Mejbri too.

It was reported that the fee for Mejbri could rise to £9.3m so it’s clear that he’s a massive talent, while he’s been a regular star for the U23 side this season too.

He’s an elegant playmaking midfielder who can run with the ball and find a pass to open up a defence, so it’s exciting to hear the Manchester Evening News report that he’s now been promoted to train with the senior squad on a regular basis.

His debut could still be a little bit away as it’s suggested that he will still drop back in with the U23s to play on a Friday, but hopefully he will get a chance to play before the season is done.