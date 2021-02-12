To still be unbeaten after 28 Scottish Premiership games in 2020/21 was surely beyond Steven Gerrard’s wildest dreams at Rangers.

The former Liverpool captain and talisman has taken to management like a duck to water, and it’s led one of his former colleagues to suggest that he might not want to win the league despite already being 21 points ahead of their nearest rivals.

According to Betting Expert, cited by the Daily Mirror, Glen Johnson has said that Gerrard has done so well that anything from here on, with the possible exception of the Liverpool job, would be a step down.

“I never doubted that Gerrard would be a top manager and the fact he’s done so well at Rangers is going to open everyone’s eyes to him a lot sooner,” Johnson told Betting Expert, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“He’ll be learning all the time. I expect him to return to Liverpool one day, but you just never have an idea when.

“The day will come when Klopp decides that he can’t take the club any further when he wins everything and maybe the door opens.

“Managerial roles are all about timing. If the right job opens up at the end of the season he might look at it.

“He’s stopped Celtic getting their tenth win in a row and Rangers have won the league when three or four years ago it looked unlikely, so what more can he do?

“He can only go down from here. If there is a big enough offer this summer I think he would definitely be interested.”

Although managing at Anfield will surely be on Gerrard’s list of managerial jobs in the future, it’s not something that will happen anytime soon.

However, there’s likely to be no shortage of clubs looking to tempt the former England midfielder back south of the border.

Whether Gerrard remains in Scotland to finish what he started or jumps at the first sign of filthy lucre elsewhere remains to be seen.