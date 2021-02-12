Fresh blow for Arsenal in their hopes to keep starlet as German giants show an interest

It’s always said that clubs should avoid reaching a situation where a player enters the final year of their contract, and Arsenal are finding that out with Folarin Balogun just now.

The young striker has been exceptional for the U23s and he’s also looked bright when he’s had the chance to play for the senior side too, although most of those chances came in the Europa League.

He’s now in the final six months of his contract so clubs in Europe can negotiate a pre contract with him now, and the list of suitors just continues to grow as Bayer Leverkusen now appear to be involved:

Bayer Leverkusen have joined the race for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun. Stuttgart #VfB and Rennes also interested. #AFC fighting to keep him at Emirates with contract up in summer #Bayer #Renne **published alongside @SamJDean story on Thomas Partey https://t.co/6swbKbm5fU — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 12, 2021

The biggest problem for Arsenal will come in the negotiations, as interest from other sides will allow the player to increase his wage demands, while he could also request that he gets more chances to play or he won’t sign a new deal either.

That leaves Arsenal over a barrel because you cannot have a young player dictating team selection, but the fans will also be furious if he leaves for nothing and then becomes a major star elsewhere.

There’s still no sign that he has agreed terms with another club although they wouldn’t be required to announce that if it had happened, so it will be an anxious few months for Arsenal as they try to get a new deal sorted out for him.