Huge hint that Amad Diallo will be involved for Man United vs West Brom this weekend

Sometimes it’s important to be patient with a new signing and give them time to settle, but that’s not always easy to do as a fan.

Amad Diallo is clearly a developmental signing for Man United and he didn’t play much for Atalanta either, but his form with the U23s indicates that he’s ready for senior football.

He wasn’t just decent in his two appearances since arriving, he was genuinely far too good for that level and tore it up in both games, so there were some hopes that he would play against West Ham in the FA Cup.

Ultimately it was a tight game and it probably wasn’t the best time to put him on for his debut, but there should be fresh hope that he gets on the field against West Brom on Sunday.

A recent report from Goal featured some quotes from U23 boss Neil Wood who was full of praise for the youngster, while he also spoke about his situation at the club just now.

He confirmed that he might be back with the U23s for their game tonight, but if he wasn’t then that was a clear sign that he would travel with the team to face West Brom at the weekend.

He wasn’t featured in the U23 squad at all against Arsenal tonight, so it now looks like he should be on the bench at least on Sunday.