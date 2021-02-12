Liverpool suffer huge injury blow ahead of Leicester City clash

Jurgen Klopp’s injury woes look set to continue after defender Fabinho has reportedly been ruled out of the Reds’ important Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

Liverpool are set to travel to Leicester for Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off for a game which could have huge top-four implications.

The Reds currently sit in fourth place in the league’s table on 40-points, three points off Saturday’s opponents who remain third on 43-points.

With both Manchester clubs seemingly running away with the league’s top-two spots, after 23 domestic matches, it appears the rest of England’s top-flight are fighting it out for third and fourth place.

After suffering a devastating 4-1 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s Citizens last weekend, Klopp would have been desperate to bounce back to winning ways next time out.

However, in what has been yet another unfortunate turn of events, the German tactician has been forced into rethinking his plans after defensive rock Fabinho is the latest big name to be sidelined.

According to James Peace, who covers Liverpool for The Athletic, Fabinho has picked up a muscle injury which will see him miss out on Saturday’s match.