Man United and Chelsea miss out on key summer target as report suggests his move to Bayern Munich is a “done deal”

There’s been a ton of talk about Dayot Upamecano and where he might end up in the summer, but it looks like we won’t have to wait until the transfer window to find out where he’s going.

Bayern Munich like to do their business early and they tend to sign the top Bundesliga players if they can, and it appears that it’s now a done deal for him to move to Munich next season:

He’s been linked to pretty much every team that needs a centre back (which is most teams just now) and it’s pretty easy to see why.

He’s still only 22 but he’s been playing at the top level for a couple of years now, while he’s pacey, good on the ball, solid in the air and a good defender so he does possess everything you want in the modern centre back.

His arrival could also coincide with Jerome Boateng or some of the other Bayern defenders moving on, but it certainly looks like a big coup for the German giants.

Man United and Chelsea were also heavily linked with him so they’ll be disappointed to miss out on someone who would’ve improved their defence, while they’ll also need to find some other targets for the summer now.

