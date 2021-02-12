Man United compile four-man defensive shortlist

Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a four-man defensive shortlist as the club make plans on how they can improve their stuttering back-line.

It is widely accepted that the Red Devils’ weakest area is their defence.

Despite right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka being one of the country’s most defensively solid full-backs and left-back Luke Shaw enjoying a brilliant run of form, there are still major concerns surrounding centre-backs Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has Ivorian defender Eric Bailly among his options, the pacey centre-back is notoriously unreliable due to his ongoing fitness and injury problems.

In an attempt to add some quality to their back-line, with a new signing expected to become a long-term partner for captain Maguire, according to a recent report from ESPN, the Red Devils’ hierarchy have narrowed their search down to just four players.

With the summer transfer window just months away, it is expected that United will go all out to land a top-level centre-back once the window opens.

It has been claimed that Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane, Braga’s David Carmo and Aston Villa’s Tyrone Mings are four of the club’s key targets.