Where football players are concerned these days, it seems that everyone is out for themselves and how much they can get.

Playing for a club, particularly one as prestigious as Manchester United, now seems secondary to the remuneration the player will get for so doing.

Not only that, but selling clubs and agents appear almost as keen to get a slice of the pie too.

Anthony Martial was signed for the Red Devils as a promising 19-year-old, and announced his arrival at the club with a stunning debut goal against Liverpool.

Since then he’s blown hot and cold, going through periods of brilliance followed by weeks of turgid performances.

United evidently saw enough of him at Monaco to part with a reported £36m at the time, the most ever spent for a teenager.

However, Le Figaro, cited by the Daily Star, have noted that the transfer fee was actually the tip of the iceberg.

United will, apparently, have to pay another £7.6m if he scores 25 league goals, £7.6m more if he wins 25 caps for France and yet another £7.6m if he is nominated for the Ballon d’Or award.