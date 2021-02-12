Man United preparing £50m summer offer for Borussia Dortmund star

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £50m summer bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

READ MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea look set to be cleared to complete wonderkid transfer after months trying

Sancho, 20, has enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough at Dortmund after making a pioneering switch to the Bundesliga from Manchester City’s youth academy.

Since arriving in Germany in 2017 and making his first start in 2018, Sancho has featured in 125 matches in all competitions.

Undoubtedly, the 20-year-old attacker’s most successful campaign came last season after he racked up 40 direct goal contributions in just 44 matches, in all competitions.

It was the Englishman’s inspired form last time out that prompted suggestions he had emerged as a serious transfer target for Premier League giants Manchester United.

After enjoying such a successful campaign, according to the Times, Dortmund’s hierarchy slapped a huge price-tag on their prized asset’s head, rumoured to be upwards of £100m.

Despite a summer of speculation and negotiation, a move for Sancho failed to materialise, with the Englishman forced to remain at Dortmund for at least one more season.

However, in light of the Black and Yellow’s precarious financial position, according to a recent report from Eurosport, United are now in the driving seat when it comes to landing Sancho this summer.

It has been claimed that United are preparing an offer of just £50m, almost half of what they offered last summer, as per Sky Sports.

Despite expecting to slash their asking price by around £20m, it is hard to imagine Dortmund would agree to a deal worth just £50m.

However, if the Red Devils were to pull it off, credit to Ed Woodward for what would be a financial master stroke.