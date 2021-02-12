Man United told they’ll need to “blow the doors off” with an offer to sign West Ham star

Thomas Soucek has emerged as the type of player that seems to get on the scoresheet every week, and he’s really starting to blossom into the complete midfielder at West Ham.

When he first arrived he was touted as a holding midfielder who would provide a threat from set pieces, but he’s gradually shown he can be a box to box threat who can dominate in all areas of the pitch.

Obviously that’s brilliant for West Ham and he’s become a key part of the side, but it also means that the vultures are starting to circle as any team in the league would like a player like him.

A report from Hammers News has looked a bit closer at his situation, and there are even quotes from David Moyes which say they wouldn’t have stayed up without him last season.

They go on to look at a report from Claret and Hugh who seem to have some inside knowledge of his situation, and there’s no sign that West Ham would let him go for a low price.

Man United are named as the main suitors just now but the insider has claimed they would need to “blow the doors off” with a bid to sign him.

Nobody really knows what a “blow the doors off” offer would look like but you have to imagine it would need to start at £50m+, while West Ham also demonstrated they can stand firm when they kept hold of Declan Rice last summer so there’s every reason to believe they’ll do the same with Soucek.