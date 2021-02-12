Man United yet to decide the future of star striker

Manchester United are reportedly undecided on the future of star striker Edinson Cavani.

Cavani, 33, joined United as a free agent during last season’s summer transfer window after his contract with PSG expired earlier in the year.

The elite forward’s completed transfer was confirmed on the club’s official website.

After enjoying a hugely successful career littered with goals from spells with Palmero, Napoli and PSG, the 33-year-old is known for being one of football’s most prolific forwards.

Despite initial question marks being raised over the striker’s age, Cavani has so far silenced his critics after scoring six Premier League goals in his first seven starts.

Although the Red Devils snapped the experienced South American up on a one-year deal, they also retained the option to trigger another year’s extension.

However, surprisingly, the club’s hierarchy have not yet chosen to activate the one-year contract extension; something they would have usually done by now.

According to a recent report from MEN, the club’s decision makers are weighing-up whether or not to allow Cavani to stay at Old Trafford until 2022.

The claims come at the same time it was reported Argentinian side Boca Juniors are eyeing a move for the 33-year-old, once his time at United comes to an end.

MEN claim that another player who is also waiting to learn if his deal will be extended is midfielder Juan Mata.

