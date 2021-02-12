So far, so good for Leeds United in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

The Yorkshire-based outfit have delighted and exasperated in equal measure, but under Marcelo Bielsa, they’re far from average or boring.

Ask a football fan if they’d take such a style of play most weeks and the likelihood is you’ll almost always get an answer in the affirmative.

Bielsa often appears to have the weight of the world on his shoulders, but perhaps a court appearance on Friday afternoon might shed light on such intensity.

According to L’Equipe and cited by Sport Witness, the Argentine is demanding €18,872,958 in ‘damages for unjustified and abusive termination of an employment contract’, €129,138 in ‘damages’ and an additional €30,000 ‘according to article 700 of the CPC,’ related to his sacking by Lille in 2017.

There remained a possibility of finding an amicable agreement at the 11th hour.

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool could find a cheaper Wijnaldum replacement as Serie A star’s release clause is only €30m Atletico Madrid join the worldwide effort to vaccinate against Covid-19 Thomas Tuchel fires warning that Chelsea new boy has to adapt to Premier League life as links to Italian giants surface

However, assuming that weren’t to happen – particularly given that things have got to this stage – Bielsa will surely be hoping that a judgment is made as quickly as practicable in order that he can get on with his work at Leeds without further outside issues complicating matters.