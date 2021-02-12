There’s little doubt that Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood still has the world at his feet in footballing terms.

However, his penchant for controversy is still hanging around his neck like a millstone.

The youngster has everything in his locker to become an Old Trafford legend and also go on to become a mainstay of the English national team.

However, the one thing he lacks is a little bit of tact, dignity and class.

Breaking coronavirus rules whilst on international duty is one of a few misdemeanours, and all those ex-United stars who are trying to dress it up as a young man ‘letting loose’ are missing the point entirely.

Greenwood has the ability to be one of the best players this country has ever produced, but he’ll get nowhere close to fulfilling that potential if he keeps on letting the side down in other aspects.

Most recently, according to football.london, Greenwood reacted to a message on team-mate James Garner’s Twitch account, which said; “Everyone is going at Mark Noble because you ripped him.”

It would’ve been easier to ignore the comment, but Greenwood couldn’t resist. “I sent him back to what…1876? Yeah bro he got spun!”

‘Banter’ is all very well, but trying to make a name for yourself isn’t the best way to announce yourself, and it will almost certainly make him a target for opposition teams now.