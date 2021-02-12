If there was one story which dominated the transfer landscape last summer, it was Man United’s unsuccessful pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

From the outset, the Bundesliga outfit had put a price on the England international and, for reasons known only to Ed Woodward, United never came close to matching it but let it be known they remained interested in the player.

It was embarrassing from a PR point of view and hugely frustrating for the squad and the supporters.

Perhaps, with that in mind, Woodward has already let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer know what he will have to spend in the upcoming summer window.

According to the Daily Express, the Norwegian will have significant funds available but it won’t be a bottomless pit and, ominously, he will be asked to spend wisely.

ESPN note that aside from another bid for Sancho, the likes of Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, Tyrone Mings, David Carmo and others are being targeted.

If Solskjaer brings in the right mix, for the right cost, it’ll be a win-win for United, however, he’ll need to move quickly this time around and not get left behind on deals for the most wanted players.