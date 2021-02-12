Newcastle United team news vs Chelsea: At least four changes to be made as injuries mount up

Things were looking up for Newcastle after they managed to put a couple of wins together in recent matches, but they now face the prospect of playing Chelsea with a weakened squad.

Injuries have hit at the worst time with Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javi Manquillo ruled out for a few weeks, while Jeff Hendrick was sent off last time out so he’ll also be missing for the clash with Chelsea.

A report from The Mag has looked at the current state of the squad as all four played a part in the win over Southampton, so plenty of changes will need to be made.

It’s suggested that Ciaran Clark missed the last game as his partner went into labour so he should be back, but that still leaves three places in the team that need to be filled.

It’s suggested that Lascelles and Fernandez are still doubtful for the game and it would be a risk to play them, so Paul Dummett could be drafted in to the heart of the defence alongside Clark.

The other two places replacements further up the pitch are touted to be Matt Ritchie and Joelinton, although the sheer lack of options at the back could prevent Bruce from playing a back five and that could shake things up even further.

With so many injuries and changes you have to fancy that Chelsea will emerge with the win, but Barnsley did show last night they can be exposed if you actually go at them so it could be a good thing if Bruce is forced to be more positive in the game.