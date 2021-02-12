Opinion: Why Bayern’s sextuple will never match Barcelona’s

After beating Tigres by the slenderest of margins in the Club World Cup final, Bayern Munich have become only the second football team in history to win all six trophies available in a calendar year, otherwise known as the sextuple.

There’s no doubting what a fantastic achievement it is by the Bundesliga champions, and Hansi Flick deserves no end of credit for ensuring a best-ever season for Bayern in terms of trophies.

In short, they’ve been unstoppable, but have they been good to watch?

In some games, absolutely. The 8-2 demolition of Barcelona has to rank as one of the most one-sided European games ever played, though there weren’t too many games that were easy on the eye.

Methodical, functional, some would even say almost medical precision underscored some matches, but entertaining? No.

Barcelona’s 2008/09 sextuple will take some beating purely for the sheer joy that Pep Guardiola’s side gave to the football world at the time. Being the first to do it has to hold some esteem too.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Mental block’ – Pundit suggesting that Tottenham star’s problems are all in his head Former Liverpool team-mate suggests that Steven Gerrard might not want to win the Scottish Premiership for this reason Wave of social media abuse forces FA to act but it could be too little too late

Bayern may even be better placed now to go on to dominate for longer than the blaugranes did, but they’ll not win too many plaudits for the way they play the game, even if results and trophies say otherwise.