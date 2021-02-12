Potential boost for Chelsea as transfer target touted to miss Champions League clash through injury

Sometimes it can be good to see a transfer target up close so the fans can see what they are all about, but if they are a key part of the other team then it might be a good thing if they can’t play.

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has been a key part of Diego Simeone’s fearsome defence for a couple of seasons now, while a recent report from Football 365 indicated that Chelsea saw him as a potential successor for Thiago Silva.

They quoted Fabrizio Romano as saying that Chelsea were showing an interest in him, so there was a good chance to see him in action after they were drawn against Atleti in the Champions League.

He’s already been struggling with an injury that he picked up in training, and Football Espana have now confirmed that he’s expected to miss a few more weeks and that will include the clash with Chelsea.

They’ve only conceded 12 goals in 20 La Liga games so far so breaching that defence looked like the biggest challenge for Chelsea going into the game, but this might give them some hope that they can score a few and advance to the next round.