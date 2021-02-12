There was plenty of disappointment at Old Trafford when they didn’t manage to sign Erling Haaland when he was tearing it up for RB Salzburg, but that doesn’t mean the story had to end there.

He has some experience of working with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during their time together at Molde and by all accounts it sounds like they have a good relationship, so the transfer links will always be there.

He’s also exactly what Man United need going forward as he could do a similar job to Edinson Cavani, only he’s got much more potential and his ability score goals and relentlessly harass opposing defences is a sight to behold.

It’s also worth noting that Man United were a mess when he was first linked and it wasn’t clear how long Solskjaer would last, but he now looks pretty safe in his role and things are going well.

All of that means that a transfer for Haaland could be possible this summer, and recent comments from the manager don’t exactly rule it out…

Solskjær: “I’m following Erling [Braut Haaland]. I’ve always said that. Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club.” #mulive [vg] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 12, 2021

?? — Solskjaer on Haaland: “He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we’ll see where he ends up. As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, it is of course fun that he does so well.” #mufc #mujournal [@arilasos] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) February 12, 2021

Usually a manger has to dismiss any links and say the player simply belongs to another club, so this sounds like it could be one for United fans to keep an eye on.