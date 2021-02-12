Menu

Potentially HUGE news for Man United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops Erling Haaland transfer hint

Manchester United FC
Posted by

There was plenty of disappointment at Old Trafford when they didn’t manage to sign Erling Haaland when he was tearing it up for RB Salzburg, but that doesn’t mean the story had to end there.

He has some experience of working with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during their time together at Molde and by all accounts it sounds like they have a good relationship, so the transfer links will always be there.

He’s also exactly what Man United need going forward as he could do a similar job to Edinson Cavani, only he’s got much more potential and his ability score goals and relentlessly harass opposing defences is a sight to behold.

READ MORE: Best players under 20: Man United star narrowly beats Arsenal midfielder as Liverpool also well represented

It’s also worth noting that Man United were a mess when he was first linked and it wasn’t clear how long Solskjaer would last, but he now looks pretty safe in his role and things are going well.

All of that means that a transfer for Haaland could be possible this summer, and recent comments from the manager don’t exactly rule it out…

Usually a manger has to dismiss any links and say the player simply belongs to another club, so this sounds like it could be one for United fans to keep an eye on.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.