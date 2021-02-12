Real Madrid are ready to take a loss and move on from young star this summer – How Atletico Madrid are crucial to that transfer

It’s clear that something wasn’t quite right for Luka Jovic during his spell at Real Madrid, but his form for Frankfurt before he moved and during his current loan spell suggest he’s still an excellent player.

There have been questions over his attitude and he also had some injury issues, but Zidane has also failed to integrate a lot of their young signings into the team so it could be that he can only work with experienced players that he can totally trust.

A report from ESPN has now indicated that he could return to Germany on a permanent deal in the summer, but Atletico Madrid would also be key to this happening.

Frankfurt would need to raise the funds to finance the move to begin with and that would come from selling Andre Silva to Atleti, while Atleti are willing to offer as much as €40m to make the move happen and Frankfurt are likely to accept that.

It’s then believed that the €40m would be enough to convince Real to part with the Serbian striker, but it would still represent a loss on the reported €60m that Real paid to sign Jovic in the first place.

It was a shame to see him struggle so much in Madrid and it might have been a simple case of a huge move coming far too soon, so hopefully he does manage to complete the move in the summer and continue where he left off.