Roma star Stephan El Shaarawy managed to prevent and CHASED DOWN a car thief in Rome

Nobody really knows how they will react to some kind of robbery until they’re actually caught up in it, but it looks like Italian footballers are more than happy to fight back.

The Gold standard will always be Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci who responded to threats by an armed robber by opting to take on the gunman with his bare fists, but Stephan el Shaarawy also deserves a shout out too.

Football Italia have reported that he was faced with someone smashing his car window today and trying to steal it, although the thief then started to run away before he could grab him.

Rather than just letting him go and getting on with his day, the Roma striker hunted him down and pulled him down with some kind of tackle move, before holding him until some police officers could take him away.

We’ve seen in his footballing career that he always had a turn of pace so you’d fancy him to hunt most people down, but it’s impressive that he managed to apprehend him.