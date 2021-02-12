So far in 2020/21, Liverpool have been disappointing if we compare their form to that of the last couple of seasons.

That said, aside from occasional individual errors which have proved costly of late, the football that the Reds are playing would still be classed as more than acceptable for most teams in the division.

Reaching such lofty heights often means that expectations rise accordingly, and if they’re not met, the conclusion is that something is amiss.

Lest we forget the injuries to key players which was always going to have an effect at some point in the campaign.

One of the main topics of conversation throughout this season has been the future of star striker Mo Salah, with suggestions that a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid could appeal to the Egyptian King.

However, according to his former team-mate, Dejan Lovren, Reds fans can rest easy because Salah is going nowhere.

“I’m still in communication with Mo Salah. We are best buddies. We talk about everything,” he said to talkSPORT.

“Mo is committed, not just for Liverpool but for all the fans and for himself. He is the biggest critic of himself when he doesn’t do well.”

With so much else not going right at the moment for Jurgen Klopp, news that one of his best players appears to have no desire to move will come as a relief.